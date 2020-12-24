Anthony Fauci: ‘I don’t want to be one of those health officials who tell the world to do something and then they go out and have a party themselves. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC–December 23rd, 2020 (The Guardian)–The wife of America’s top public health official, herself a National Institutes of Health bioethicist, had to get creative this year

Anthony Fauci, America’s guiding light through the darkness of Covid-19, turns 80 today, Christmas Eve.

Not that this is the time to throw a huge party. Not when the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has been the leading voice calling for faithful adherence to social-distancing measures.

Even so, Fauci’s wife of 35 years, Christine Grady, the top bioethicist at the National Institutes of Health, wasn’t going to lose out on the chance to give her husband an ethically sound surprise.

