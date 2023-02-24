Hard to Believe: 2 Nigerians Arrested Trying to Mail Cocaine through Guyana Post Office

Two Nigerians have been arrested in connection with an attempt to send 1.1 pounds of cocaine overseas through the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC).

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said on Thursday while performing duties at the GPOC on Wednesday, CANU officers intercepted a man attempting to post a box containing several items.

A search of the box was conducted in the presence of the individual and a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine was discovered.

Michael Emmanuel Ude, 33 years, a Nigerian of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic, which tested positive as cocaine and with a street value of GUY$400,000 (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004).

Further investigation, later resulted in the arrest of another Nigerian Gift Obioha, 26 years of Laing Avenue, Georgetown.

Investigations are ongoing.

CMC