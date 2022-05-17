Harris announces third term run

- Advertisement -

For the first time publicly Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris has indicated that he will seek a third term as Prime Minister this time with his party the People’s Labour Party.

Dr Harris speaking to his supporters recently said that he will go back to the people for another mandate as Prime Minister.

“I was elected by the people to serve, I will either serve a full term or I will go back to the people and what they don’t want to give me the people will now give me.”

He added that he would wish for a cabinet that is committed that will make sacrifices for the people and will work hard for the people and “will have a heart of compassion for the people.”

“I will put together a team of people who will be prepared to work for you, deliver for you, have a conscience, have a heart of compassion and willingness to work together as one to deliver for you. We will have a stronger safer future working together…”

Dr Harris slammed his former cabinet colleagues sacked recently stating they have not given the people the real reason for wanting to remove him as Prime Minister.

“Everywhere I go all these countries are saying in St Kitts things running good. What we have been able to do under my leadership no other country has been able to.”

Dr harris indicated that if anyone else wants to be Prime Minister the people would have to make that determination.

“This is about politics…they want to take charge of the government and I told them no so it works. If you want to be prime minister we go back to the country and let the country decide.”

“They will do it the hard way nothing comes easy. ”

He said he worked with multiple constituencies and neglected his own to get PAM candidates elected during the last election.

“Where they were weak Harris made them strong!”

This is the first time Harris has made that intention clear publicly while running for a third term as Prime Minister.