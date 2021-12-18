Editorial

Budget 2022 is intended to be people-centred and all-inclusive. Any objective observer or analyst would concur that the Team Unity government is saying all the right things.

The EC$952.2 million budget, which will provide for the Federation’s services for the coming year, was unveiled to the National Assembly on Tuesday last by Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris.

If reactions from members of the gallery and the positive opinions and praise, from near and far, on various social media platforms in particular, are indicative of the budget’s acceptance and potential, Dr. Harris can justifiably feel satisfied that the initiatives proposed by his government are being widely perceived as all-encompassing and what is best for the nation at this critical juncture.

The announcement that double salary will be paid to all civil servants this month, to help ease the burden on workers and to generate economic activity across the Federation, has significantly lifted spirits. The move was undeniably a master stroke. The initiative reportedly did not find favour with Premier Mark Brantley. Fortunately the PM did not allow that second-guessing to derail the highpoint of the budget, and deprive those in need.

We cannot understand why Brantley opposed such a measure. There is a surplus. The federal government is paying for the expenses of government workers receiving the double salary in Nevis. People’s lives are being made better and the economy benefits.

The PM duly highlighted the financial prudence of his administration.

“I am honoured to report that the Team Unity Administration maintained its record of being a good steward of the Government’s finances. That fortitude and resilience were demonstrated in the outturn of the Government’s fiscal operations for the 2020 fiscal year when a Recurrent Account Surplus of $40.8 million was achieved.”

Prime Minister Harris also eased concerns with the announcement that a number of measures introduced in the second stimulus package – and that would have expired in a fortnight – will be extended for the first six months of 2022.

The Prime Minister also stated that the proposed allocations in the budget would “not only assist the Government to maintain its heavy investment in our people, but will help to build resilience in our response to the pandemic, and put our country of St Kitts and Nevis back on track to becoming a model small island developing state”.

“Our proposals for capital expenditure will make a significant contribution to our economic recovery by creating jobs, and more jobs, and moving our country closer to full recovery. We are taking a cautiously optimistic outlook for the fiscal year 2022, and therefore with these proposals, we are setting the wheels in motion to advance our plans for putting St Kitts and Nevis back on track.”

We are cautiously optimistic about the year ahead.