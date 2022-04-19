Harris to ‘hold strain’ in PM position

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris’ coalition partners last weekend gave him what is essentially a no-win ultimatum, demanding that he hand over the Ministries of Finance and Sustainable Development, and step down as Prime Minister within a year.

Nevis Premier, The Hon. Mark A. G. Brantley disclosed on a rare Easter Sunday broadcast, that the People’s Action Movement (PAM) Leader Shawn Richards and himself had written to the prime minister giving him a Wednesday, April 20th deadline to respond.

Meanwhile, the body of former Premier and Ambassador Vance Amory arrives in St. Kitts on Wednesday, April 20th.

Many questions the actions of Brantley and Richards – escalating the Unity war on the day that Amory’s body returns to the Federation, and a week of official mourning for Amory, who died in England on April 2.

It was during the People’s Action Movement’s Convention on March 13th that Prime Minister Harris, an invited guest at the convention, endured an ambush by PAM’s party leader Shawn Richards and a lesser scolding by Brantley.

The public scolding of the Prime Minister took the public by surprise, as up to then the public viewed the coalition government as having some bickering in the midst, but thought that the government was stable.

A meeting to discuss problems within the government was called for April 6th. Harris, Brantley and Richards met. Brantley and Richards demanded that Harris surrender the Ministry of Finance among other ministries. The meeting set April 14th for the continuation.

After the April 14th meeting, Harris and Richards issued conflicting reports.

Harris is expected to respond to Brantley and Richards’ letter and decline the offer of reducing Harris’ portfolios and have him agree to demit office by April 2023.

Political observers think that Harris will await a no-confidence motion, and is anticipated to ask Governor-General Sir Tapley Seaton to dissolve parliament, paving the way for a fresh election.

Team Unity first came to power in February 2015 and won the 2020 election in June of that year.