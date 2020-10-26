© Twitter / The Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research (IVIC)

(RT) CARACAS, Venezuela–Thursday, 22 October 2020.

President Nicholas Maduro says Venezuelan scientists developed medicine that ‘cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with no side-effects.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

