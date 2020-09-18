CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- Hashim Lewis sung a stirring rendition of “Nevis Nice,” to win the Nevis Song Competition organised and promoted by the Nevis Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Culturama Secretariat. The winner was announced at an exciting Bringing Life and Culture (BLAC) showcase hosted by Desree Ottley and Shaunroy Caesar on Thursday evening.

Six finalists were chosen from 12 entries submitted, to perform at the (BLAC) showcase, which also included cultural performances by the Queens City Symphony and Masquerade. Hashim Lewis, who performed remotely from Tortola, took home the grand prize with his captivating medley “Nevis Nice.”

The other finalists were Andrew Hendrickson with “Nevis is Number One;” Sidondra Herbert with “Perfect Place;” Joyelle Phillip with “That’s Who We Are;” Venelle Powell with “Welcome to Nevis;” and Delison Roper with “Island Paradise.”

During the course of the evening, three legendary Nevisian artists were introduced in scenic vignettes filmed at picturesque locations in Nevis, and honoured by the NTA and the Culturama Secretariat.

Tyrone O’Flaherty, best known for “Culturama Fever;” King Meeko, who created the original hit “Nevis Nice;” and Joseph “Jugo” Brandy, Master Drummer, were each presented with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of their invaluable contribution to Nevis’ tourism product.

Lewis won a cash prize of EC$5,000. His winning song will be professionally mixed and mastered by an internationally acclaimed music producer, Drew Crib from Barbados. He will also have an opportunity to sing on a rhythm that is either performed or produced by an internationally recognized music producer.

The prize-winning song was chosen by a top-quality judging panel comprised of local, regional and international music producers, song writers and performers. The seven-member panel of judges were: The Voice winner Tessanne Chin; Soca superstar Alison Hinds; Soca king Ricardo Drue; Composer Hanzel Manners; Gloria Esdaille Robinson, aka Queeny-G, who dominated the pageant stage and attained various titles and placements in the St. Kitts carnival; and Warren Moving, an experienced judge, solo and choir singer and poetry composer.

Congratulatory messages from three of the judges – Alison Hinds in Barbados, Ricardo Drue in Antigua and Tessanne Chin in Jamaica were beamed throughout the festive evening.