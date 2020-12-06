The illnesses first affected people at the US embassy in Havana in 2016-17.

Staff and some of their relatives complained of symptoms ranging from dizziness, loss of balance, hearing loss, anxiety and something they described as “cognitive fog”. It became known as “Havana syndrome”.

But then in October 2017, The Associated Press released a recording of the sound. And that’s when the scientific support for an attack began to crumble.

A pair of experts on insect sounds decided to analyze the audio. And they soon realized that the sound was no weapon. “The recording released by the AP is, in fact, a cricket,” says Alexander Stubbs, a doctoral student at the University of California, Berkeley. To be precise, he says, it’s the mating call of a male Indies short-tailed cricket.

The US accused Cuba of carrying out “sonic attacks”, which it strongly denied, and the incident led to increased tension between the two nations.