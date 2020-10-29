BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Taxi and tour operators in St. Kitts and Nevis desirous of plying their trade are encouraged to get the travel approved seal as it is necessary to operate tourism-based services when the borders reopen on October 31.

“It is a great concern to the Ministry and the Government that “to date, only 23 taxis and tour operators are currently travel approved for transportation come October 31,” said the Honourable Lindsay Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports.

“We need to see more taxi and tour operators being travel approved so that we don’t have a challenge when visitors come to St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said. “The protocol will be that only travel approved taxis and tour operators will gain entry to the airport in order to ply their trade. It is very important, that portion [requirement] is known and was communicated to them.”

At the end of July, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) started Travel Approved Training for the Travel Approved Seal for all tourism entities that interact with tourists.

After training, the businesses will have to have the seal and certificate displayed. The information will also be placed on the SKTA website. Visitors will be able to go to the website and see what they can do in St. Kitts.