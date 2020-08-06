BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Book of Condolences was signed this morning (August 6) by the Governor-General, His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D in response to the recent passing of former President of Taiwan Lee Teng-hui.

The Governor-General described former President Lee Teng-hui as a true patriot and visionary. H.E. Sir Tapley paid tribute to Lee Teng-hui’s role in the creation of Taiwan as a democratic state and ensuring that today it is one of the leading democracies in the world.

H.E. Sir Tapley reaffirmed the long-standing, close alliance between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.

H.E. the Governor-General had earlier transmitted a Message of Condolence to President Tsai Ing-Wen on July 30.