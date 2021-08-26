The Antigua and Barbuda public State of Emergency which is scheduled to end on September 30 is likely to be extended for the sixth time since March 2020.
Reflecting on the sharp rise in covid cases over the past two weeks, “It is almost an automatic requirement going forward”, Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Melford Nicholas told reporters moments ago.
“As it reaches the point of expiration, we will obviously have to get the Parliament’s consent to extend it, and of course the conditions that will prevail now and that we’re going into would indicate that that it is almost an automatic requirement going forward”, he said.
According to the latest Cabinet notes, there are presently 27 people hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Thirteen of the 17 beds at the Infectious Diseases Centre (IDC) are occupied, while 10 of 16 beds inside the covid ward of the Sir Lester Bird Mount St John’s Medical Centre are being used to treat people with severe covid symptoms.
“The SLBMJMC Covid Ward has 39 beds and 72% of them are occupied in the Covid ward”, the notes read.
Three minors ages 12 to 17 tested positive during the last two days and one child is presently being treated in the Emergency Room.
The number of active covid cases have also risen to 222.
A number of measures have been adopted to curb the spread of covid-19.
On advice of the Ministry of Health, Cabinet Spokesman Melford Nicholas says with effect from Friday August 27, an 8pm curfew will run for two weeks from 8pm to 5am daily.
He says this will give the health officials an opportunity to deal with people who are infected and hospitalized as a result of contracting the virus.
Reopening of schools have been pushed back by a week. Students will no longer return on the 6 of September but instead on the 13 of September.
Health authorities have recommended a three stage approach for the reopening of schools. Students will begin with face-to-face classes when school begins, if there are no further increases in covid cases.
Bars and gyms will also be closed for that two-week period; restaurants can only offer take out services; churches will be reverted to a maximum of 25 people in attendance for all services, including weddings and funerals and summer camps are now closed.
All other social gatherings will be limited to 10 people.
These new measures come as the country records a further increase in covid cases.
According to Nicholas, 58 people have tested positive for coronavirus over the last few days, bringing the total active cases to 222 which includes a five month old infant.