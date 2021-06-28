BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 28, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — The island of St. Kitts is under a 24-hour lockdown which started on Sunday June 27 from 6:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. on Thursday July 1, but health centres will be open today Monday June 28, tomorrow Tuesday June 29 and Wednesday June 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to facilitate those who are due to take the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday carve out are intended specifically for persons who already have had their first dose of the vaccine and are now requiring the second dose to be completely vaccinated,” stated Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris. “Those are the persons we would wish to have out on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.”

Prime Minister Harris made the remarks on Sunday June 27 at the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in Tabernacle, which along with other health centres in the country was open between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., where he had gone to encourage and give support to persons taking their vaccines.

“Persons have an opportunity today (Sunday June 27) whether for their first dose or they are taking the vaccine for the second time to be fully vaccinated,” said Dr Harris. “What is critical is that the cycle of two doses is completed for the batch that will be expiring after Wednesday, and we have enough vaccines available to give everyone who is due the vaccine by the 30th of June the opportunity to take it.”

He as a result encouraged that during the 24-hour lockdown period that persons requiring the second dose of the vaccine to go to their health centres to be vaccinated so as to be fully vaccinated. He however, reminded them that they should carry with them their vaccination card which shows that they have already received the first dose, and a government issued ID in case the police were to stop them and to demand proof for them being on the road.

“The more people have the second dose, the higher the protection in the community, and this in itself would provide a barrier against significant infections going forward because the vaccine is the most powerful tool which we have in the fight against Covid-19,” pointed out the Honourable Prime Minister. “The more persons therefore armed with it, the stronger the defence of the entire country will be, and the better and safer all of us will be.”

The vaccination rollout at the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in Tabernacle was facilitated by Nurse Paula Boddie, who was assisted by Nurse Vivien Greene-Simon. Prime Minister Harris, who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven (Bellevue to Ottley’s) brought six young men from his home village of Tabernacle who took their first dose of the vaccine.

Dr Harris observed that it had been a wonderful week with an excellent turnout in terms of persons who took the vaccine, stressing: “We have had excellent turnout, 800-plus on Thursday, 900-plus on Friday, yesterday Saturday we had 1300-plus persons, the largest number since the programme started in February.”

He however noted: “Today (Sunday June 27) I anticipate we will have lower numbers, but they will nonetheless give a significant boost to the second dosers and then Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday is the last set of opportunities available for people to get their second dose and become fully vaccinated.”

At the end of the vaccination session at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, a total of 25 persons got vaccinated at the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility, with 17 persons taking the second dose, and eight taking the first dose.