Health Delegation Attend 77th World Health Assembly

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia – The Saint Lucian Health delegation attended the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva Switzerland, from May 25-June 01, 2024. The delegation included Hon. Moses Jn.Baptiste- Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, Ms. Jenny Daniel- Permanent Secretary, Dr. Sharon Belmar George- Chief Medical Officer and Mrs. Kerthney Charlemagne Surage- Chief Nursing Officer.

The theme for the Health Assembly this year is: All for Health, Health for All.

The World Health Assembly is the main decision- making body of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and is comprised of 194 Member States including Saint Lucia. Delegates from all Member States meet annually in May to review and agree on the Organisation’s priorities and policies. The country delegates make decisions on health goals and strategies that will guide their public health agenda and the WHO Secretariat for better health and well-being. The Health Assembly also functions as a forum for reporting on work plans, achievements and decide on strategies to address the gaps.

The Hon. Minister Moses Jn. Baptiste presented the General Statement on the theme: “All for Health, Health for All” highlighting the commitment of the government towards the implementation of Universal Health Care. He confirmed the development of evidenced based, inclusive, equitable, accessible and affordable health services.

The Chief Medical Officer presented on Universal Health Coverage and the prevention and control of Chronic Non-communicable diseases. Other areas of priority presented on by the health team included: the intergovernmental negotiating body to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement on pandemic prevention and response, climate change and health, health emergencies, maternal and child health and Infection Prevention and Control.

The Health Delegation also attended the 36th Commonwealth Health Ministers meeting on Saturday May 25, 2024. Hosted by the Government of Kiribati, the meeting brought together health ministers, senior officials, and global health leaders from across the Commonwealth. They met under the theme “Actionable Solutions to Building Resilience in Healthcare Systems within the Commonwealth, with an Emphasis on Small and Vulnerable States”