Health Guidelines for New School term in St. Lucia

In preparation for the new school term, January-March 2024, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs takes this opportunity to remind parents to be vigilant and stay updated with the latest health information and guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, educational institutions and other government authorities to help reduce the spread of infectious diseases. Presently, we have noted an increase in gastroenteritis and respiratory cases. It is critical that we take measures to prevent the spread of these infections. To do this, you must: