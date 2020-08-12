BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A “listening tour” to understand the needs of the staff at the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital is being planned by Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett.

The minister described her plans in response to a question concerning staff improvements at the hospital, about the need for more staff and overall improvements. Byron-Nisbett spoke during the Prime Minister’s August 11 Press Conference held at the National Emergency Management Agency. She said meetings have already been held with the management within the Ministry of Health and will now take the “listening tour” down to the staff level.

“I’m meeting with the groups, Environmental Health Officers, nurse mangers within communities, the nursing staff within JNF General Hospital, as well as the clerical staff, the cleaners and whoever else is involved within the ministry.”

The minister said the idea is to not only be able to hear the concerns of staff members, but most importantly the ideas they have for improvement and how they can work together bring it into fruition.

Minister Byron-Nisbett said her ministry is also working on the implementation of the Health Information System as it is believed that it will not only significantly improve the service offered at JNF General Hospital, but is intended to expand out into the community as well.

“We have a team that has been put together within the ministry,” explained Byron-Nisbett. “It’s collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Department of Technology. This team will be training the staff in the use of the Health Information System.”

She noted that one of the advantages of the Health Information System is that it allows the medical records of every citizen to be in one place. A patient who goes to Joseph N. France Hospital will have a medical ID that can be used at other community health facilities.

“Community health will be able to determine what you were there for, what is the condition of your health,” said Byron-Nisbett. “The Health Information System will make it much easier for us to be able to know and provide that service to the general public.”

Another upcoming project will connect all health centres to JNF General Hospital so that this information can be shared between both the general hospital and the community health centres.

“It will be important for us to make sure that that Health Information System is implemented and used within JNF,” said Byron-Nisbett. “Further afield it will be linked to all health centres and other institutions such as Mary Charles and Pogson with the intention of being able to have this same thing implemented over at the Alexandra Hospital in Nevis.”

The minister said over the next budget year, more emphasis will be placed on primary health care.

“We want JNF, Mary Charles, and Pogson and Axleandra to be an emergency facility,” she said. “We are seeing more persons coming into these facilities with Non-communicable Diseases, and diseases they can control at home. … if they have access to health centre services within their local community, they would not have that need to come to JNF.”

Minister Byron-Nisbett stated that in order to remove the strain on JNF with some of the repeat patients because of NCDs, more effort will be placed on getting persons to realize the importance of the primary care sector through the health centres and the use of the district medical officers.

With regards to improving the hospital, Minister Byron-Nisbett spoke to the building of a new hospital.

“The area has already been identified in West Basseterre, but we understand it will take time,” explained Byron-Nisbett. “In the meantime, there are still some areas within JNF that need some improvement. Over the next year, we will approach the Cabinet and Finance to support the continued build-out of some areas within JNF.

“For instance, the location of laundry and kitchen staff needs attention because until the new hospital is built, they still need to work in an environment that is safe and healthy. Those improvements will be looked at in 2021.”