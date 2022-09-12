Health: Polio Emergency in NY, Testing Monkeypox Drug, China Okays Inhaled Covid Drug, Fall Booster in UK, World Covid Stats

Gov. Hochul declares polio emergency in NY

WORLD COVID STATS

Coronavirus Cases:

613,896,770

Deaths:

6,516,758

Recovered:

592,712,798
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
