CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Health Promotion Unit (HPU) in the Ministry of Health on Nevis, is encouraging members of the public to participate in a week of activities set aside to mark World AIDS Day which is observed annually worldwide on December 1.

Ms. Terysia Herbert, Education and Prevention Officer at the HPU noted that the activities planned are awareness-based for HIV and COVID-19.

“This year the Health Promotion Unit will be embarking on several planned activities to commemorate the day,” said Ms. Herbert. “We invite you, implore you to come out and partake in all the activities we have planned. There will be many giveaways, and we plan to educate the public and have a good time doing so.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many of our activities will serve dual purpose, both promoting awareness of HIV as well as promoting activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in St. Kitts/Nevis,” said Ms. Herbert.

The first planned activity will be the November 20 launch of a social media campaign dubbed “Lime Responsibly.”

“We are asking participants to be creative, to upload a screen shot or a picture of whatever you feel would best display our theme: “Preventing the spread of HIV and CVID-19 in Queen City,” said Ms. Herbert. “We want you to bring out your best and show us your best interpretation of the theme. The winner of the competition will be announced on December 1.

“To participate, you need to follow us on both of our social media pages,” said Ms. Herbert. “On Facebook it is Nevis Hpu and on Instagram it is hpu.nevis. The winner will be awarded a photo shoot with REFiiC,” said Ms. Herbert.

The second activity is planned November 27 at 10 a.m. on the bypass road in front of the Artisan Village, where a HIV ribbon will be unveiled during a short ceremony.

On that same day, the HPU plans to host its Lime Responsibly outreach event at the D.R. Walwyn Plaza in Charlestown. It will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“We will have musical entertainment by New Level Sound,” said Ms. Herbert. “We will have games and other activities, and prizes to be won. Again, we will promote HIV awareness, sanitization and safe practices to prevent COVID-19. Come out and join us on Friday afternoon November 27. Please wear your mask and be prepared to have a good time.”

On December 1, Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams Junior Minister of Health, will deliver an address to mark World AIDS Day. Also, there will be a closed workshop for the Rise Inspire Secure and Empower (RISE) Programme on the topic “HIV and Sexuality.”