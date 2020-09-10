BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Physical and Health Education component of the Education Sector Plan 2017-2021 will be piloted in primary schools across St. Kitts and Nevis in the coming weeks following the end of a two-day workshop on September 8.

Deputy Director of the Department of Sports, Mattaniah Wallace, said the training was quite useful as it provided a structured guide to prepare some 30 coaches to instruct children in ways of leading a healthier lifestyle. The material included in the curriculum was influenced by officials associated with sporting.

“We worked hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Education in the writing process for this curriculum,” said Mr. Wallace. “We looked at the draft of what they did with the Health and Wellness curriculum to make sure that it is embedded within the sports policy. We recognize that we must start at the foundation, which is at the school, and then move into the communities and in the workplace.”

The timeline to fully implement the curriculum remains fluid because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has impacted us, but we are trying to adjust because it is an abnormal change, some call it a new normal that we have to work with,” said the deputy director. “We are going to maintain the proper distancing and ensure that everyone’s hands are sanitized, along with the equipment to ensure that the virus is not spread.”

Deputy Director of the Department of Sports, Mattaniah Wallace outlined plans for sports in primary schools.