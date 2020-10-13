CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) in collaboration with the Nevis Ministry of Health (MOH) has launched an island wide “Health Campaign” on October 13.

The comprehensive campaign harnesses the creativity and resources of both governmental bodies to educate and train citizens, residents and stakeholders on health and safety protocols that curb the transmission of COVID-19 and prevent community spread, while instilling confidence in potential visitors as the island prepares to reopen.

The campaign components include training, Public Service Announcements (PSA’s), billboards, jingles and intense promotion across all social platforms.

To promote the “Health Campaign,” six PSA videos were recorded by Hon. Mark Brantley, the Premier of Nevis and Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, the Junior Minister of Health, along with prominent business professionals, encouraging everyone to observe the protocols.

These videos will be shared across all social media platforms and local television. Additionally, a separate catchy jingle was created for radio broadcast. Specially branded Nevis Naturally facemasks created by the NTA will be available at the on-island ports.

Another component of the campaign is the strategic placement of nine billboards in high traffic locations, stickers and banners at the airport and seaports with the messages – “Responsible Travel Creates Healthy Destinations!” and “A Safe Nevis Depends On You!”

The billboards, stickers and banners reiterate the three central messages of the campaign:

• Wear a mask when in public;

• Sanitize and wash hands frequently; and

• Maintain Social Distancing

These three messages are visually represented by distinct graphic icons. The campaign will be heavily promoted on all social media platforms using the hashtag #Today4Tomorrow.

The NTA and MOH have also successfully conducted certification training sessions for all sectors of the tourism industry starting with the Phase 1 “Sensitization Training,” that was held for 1,300 participants.

Subsequently, the Phase 2 “Training the Trainers” workshop was conducted for 294 lead personnel at individual establishments, who can then instruct new hires when they are on boarded. The establishments and operators that participated in the sessions will receive the “Travel Approved Seal” which identifies them as having undergone the mandatory training to meet the minimum health and safety COVID-19 standards.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) assessed the risk for COVID-19 transmission to be very low, and designated the Federation as a destination with “No Travel Health Notice” required for travel. Nevis itself only recorded six confirmed cases with no deaths.

As the island reopens its borders to international visitors on October 31, the “Health Campaign” serves as a reminder to both residents and visitors that their health and safety remain the island’s top priority.

Travel and tourism information on Nevis is available at the Nevis Tourism Authority website at www.nevisisland.com; and on Instagram @nevisnaturally, Facebook @nevisnaturally, YouTube nevisnaturally and Twitter @Nevisnaturally.