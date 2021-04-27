HealthInternationalHeart Disease May Be Long-Term Effect of PandemicBy . - April 27, 2021Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Protection from Coronavirus variants require two face masks. Moscow, Apr 27 (Prensa Latina) Scientists in Russia warned of the possibility that in the next three to five years there will be a sharp increase in heart disease due to the Covid-19 pandemic.‘Many people have the wasting syndrome as a response to stressors caused after confinement by this novel coronavirus, and after a while this will inevitably have an impact on the state of their health,’ warns a statement released on the website of the Institute of Cytology and Genetics (ICG) of the Russian Academy of Sciences.Researchers at the ICG’s Center for Therapy and Prophylaxis have been studying the impact of psychosocial factors on the development of cardiovascular diseases since the 1980s.According to their calculations, burn-out syndrome would go up the risk of developing ischemic heart disease, cerebral hemorrhage and high blood pressure by 150 to 200 percent after this complex epidemiological situation. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Breaking NewsUS to Share Vaccine, Biden Offers India Support, More Breaking NewsWorld View: Biden Optimistic, US Population Slowdown, Iran-US Naval Confrontation, More Breaking NewsUK Sending Large Naval Strike Force to Asian Waters Breaking NewsWorld View: Oscars, Pandemic-India, Italy, Biden’s 100 Days. More HealthMexican Minister In Talks to Manufacture Russian COVID Vaccine Breaking NewsUS and UK Aiding India Fight Corona Devastation, World Stats POPULARHeart Disease May Be Long-Term Effect of Pandemic April 27, 2021 US to Share Vaccine, Biden Offers India Support, More April 27, 2021 World View: Biden Optimistic, US Population Slowdown, Iran-US Naval Confrontation, More April 27, 2021 UK Sending Large Naval Strike Force to Asian Waters April 27, 2021 ‘Descent Into Hell’: Kidnapping Explosion Terrorizes Haiti April 27, 2021 Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 23rd April, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 16th April, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 9th April, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 1st April, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 26th March, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 19th March, 2021