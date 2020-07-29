MIAMI – Heavy rainfall and gusty winds from Tropical Cyclone No. 9 are spreading over the Leeward Island. According to the latest data from the US National Hurricane Center, the tropical cyclone is about 90 km/55 miles west southwest of Dominica and about 560 km/350 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The cyclone’s maximum sustained winds are 75 kmh/45 mph. Its present movement is west northwest at 37 kmh/23 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for St. Kitts and Nevis. Flooding is possible due to 3 to 6 inches of accumulated rain. Heavy rain and wind are predicted across the northern Leeward Islands, British and U.S. Virgin Islands.

On the forecast track, the system will move near or over Puerto Rico tonight, near or over Hispaniola on Thursday, and near or over the southeastern Bahamas on Friday.

The government of Barbados has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for Dominica.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

* Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo eastward to Cabo Engano and

then westward along the northern coast to the Dominican

Republic/Haiti border

* North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the

northern border with the Dominican Republic

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from the southern Haiti border eastward to Cabo Caucedo

* Turks and Caicos Islands

* Southeastern Bahamas

Interests in the central and northwestern Bahamas and Cuba should monitor the progress of this system.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are moving across portions of the Leeward Islands and will spread across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this afternoon through

Thursday morning. These conditions are forecast to reach portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti within the warning area early Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch areas on Thursday.



RAINFALL: The potential tropical cyclone is expected to produce the following rain accumulations:

Across Puerto Rico: 3 to 6 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches.

Across the Dominican Republic, northern Haiti and the Turks and Caicos: 3 to 6 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches.

Across the Inagua Islands: 4 to 8 inches, with isolated totals of 12 inches.

These rainfall amounts could lead to life threatening flash flooding and mudslides, as well as potential riverine flooding.

SURF: Swells generated by Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine will be affecting portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico during the next day or two. These swells are forecast to reach the north coast of the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.