Heavy rains anticipated as TS Fiona approaches

The citizens and residents of St Kitts and Nevis and others in the Eastern Caribbean are bracing for the impact of storm-like conditions as Tropical Storm Fiona start affecting the region later this evening.

Senior met officer in St Kitts and Nevis Elmo Burke indicated the storm was located 123 miles East South East of St Kitts and Nevis and moving in a westerly direction at 15 miles per hour with sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

Burke said it is anticipated it the tropical storm would pass less than 50 miles to the south of St Kitts and Nevis

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight while tomorrow will be cloudy to overcast with thunderstorms.”

He said a flash flood watch or warning may be initiated later this evening or throughout the night

“There is high potential for flash flooding as well as landslides. residents are urged to exercise extreme caution in areas prone to flash flooding and landslides.”

Burke said it is not anticipated that Fiona will develop into a hurricane before it impacts the federation.

“Although the centre is not likely to pass over us we expect an impact in terms of tropical storm conditions.”

He warned to avoid exposure to the conditions

“Residents are urged to exercise caution. if you do not have to be outside don’t be. This is not the time to explore.”

Improvements in the weather are expected by Saturday afternoon but the seas will remain choppy for some time beyond that.