Helen Almorales-Jones sworn in as Acting President of the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsHelen Almorales-Jones sworn in as Acting President of the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal By Observer News - December 1, 2023

Nassau, The Bahamas — Mrs. Ruby Ann Darling, Deputy to the Governor General, administered the requisite Oath to Mrs. Helen Almorales-Jones, Vice-President of the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal to act as President of the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal, during a brief ceremony at the Office of the Governor General on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.