Her Excellency Natalie Campbell-Rodriques, Pays Courtesy Call On Minister Of Foreign Affairs The Right Honourable Dr Denzil Douglas

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts – Her Excellency Natalie Campbell-Rodriques, High Commissioner of Jamaica to Saint Kitts and Nevis, paid a courtesy call on the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, following the presentation of her Credentials to the Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew on 23rd January 2024.

Minister Douglas congratulated High Commissioner Campbell-Rodriques on her recent appointment and pledged our continued support for Jamaica in the international arena, specifically International Maritime Organization and Committees under UNESCO.

As the interface concluded, the Dr. Douglas extended best wishes on her tenure as High Commissioner and hopes for a more fruitful relationship between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Jamaica.