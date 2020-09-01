BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to do its part to support efforts within the Federation in its continued quest to control the domestic spread of COVID-19 and stay ahead of the curve.

On August 31, Foreign Affairs Minister Mark Brantley presented the Ministry of Health with over 3,000 kilograms of green-certified lotion soaps, hand sanitizers, and concentrated disinfectant for use in hospitals and nursing homes.

The supplies were contributed byte High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis in Canada with the support of the diaspora community. Secured from Charlotte Products Ltd. in Ontario, Canada, the cleaning products have been certified as green and environmentally friendly.

Minister Brantley noted that “this generous supply of products, will be shared between both islands, will ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis continue to be ready and prepared to support the health and well-being of residents. Especially the frontline workers that continue to perform essential services and keep us and our surroundings safe, as well as our international visitors.

“As this and other efforts demonstrate, when St. Kitts and Nevis reopens, we want to ensure that we are prepared,” said Minister Brantley. He voiced special thanks to High Commissioner Sherry Tross for her efforts and the St. Kitts and Nevis Association of Toronto (SKNAT) for their support.

Minister Brantley credited the High Commission’s diaspora outreach program for the important role it continues to play in leveraging humanitarian and other support for St. Kitts and Nevis.

He noted that “this is just one more example of our people’s commitment to helping build this nation, regardless of where they may be geographically situated.”

The Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Minister of Health, expressed her appreciation for “the generous contribution of critical products for the use of health care institutions in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

She said that her ministry “will continue to work with a wide-range of stakeholders at home and abroad as the government maintains its commitment to provide quality health care for both citizens and visitors.”