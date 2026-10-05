High court judgment puts focus on banking regulation in Nevis

- Advertisement -

A recent High Court judgment involving Bank of New Innovation Ltd. (BONI) has renewed attention on banking regulation in Nevis, while prompting The Bank of Nevis Limited to publicly clarify that the two institutions are separate entities.

In a statement issued on September 26, The Bank of Nevis Limited said the clarification was necessary following increased public attention surrounding the court proceedings involving BONI.

“The Bank of Nevis Limited wishes to make it absolutely clear that BONI is not The Bank of Nevis Limited, and the two institutions are in no way connected, affiliated or associated with each other,” the bank stated.

The distinction is significant because BONI was formerly known as Bank of Nevis International Ltd., while The Bank of Nevis Limited has operated under the acronym BON since its establishment in 1985.

The Bank of Nevis Limited said BON refers specifically to its institution, which is regulated by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and operates under the applicable regulatory framework.

The clarification followed a 222-page document delivered on September 15 by Justice Iain Morley KC, then sitting in the High Court of Justice in the Nevis Circuit of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

The document, titled “Judgments Omnibus,” brought together five decisions involving 39 proceedings. Twenty-eight related to BONI, while 11 concerned Hamilton Reserve Bank. The document records approximately US$20 million in claims across the BONI matters and approximately US$85.1 million connected to the Hamilton Reserve Bank proceedings.

The judgment resulted in various orders involving the two institutions. In the Hamilton Reserve Bank proceedings, the court ordered specified demand deposits to be paid by 9 a.m. on October 29, 2026.

In relation to BONI, one of the significant aspects of the judgment was a referral to the Nevis banking regulator and Premier Mark Brantley for consideration of whether the bank’s licence should be suspended or revoked.

The court did not itself revoke BONI’s licence. The judgment recognised that regulatory action concerning the licence falls within the statutory framework governing international banking in Nevis.

The cases involving BONI included disputes brought by former employees and depositors. In one wrongful dismissal matter, the court awarded Yasmine Hanley EC$304,479 and Sandra Huggins EC$157,274.50.

BONI has challenged aspects of the ruling, with its legal representatives, Stanbrook Prudhoe, seeking clarification of the judgment as the legal process continues.

Premier Brantley addressed the matter during his September 29 press conference but indicated that he was reluctant to engage in detail on the judgment.

“It is regrettable… I am resisting being drawn into a discussion about Mr. Morley’s judgment, but it is regrettable that the judge opted to talk about things that were not before the judge,” Brantley said. He questioned the extent to which evidence from individual cases could be applied more broadly.

“That is why I think that these decisions are so susceptible to appeal… You can’t, for example, take evidence that you would have heard in case number one, which was an unfair dismissal matter, and apply that across the board to other cases in which that evidence was not led. That is law 101,” he said.

Brantley also questioned why certain broader observations were included in the judgment.

“I don’t understand how these things were said or why they were said,” he said, referring to a passage he was told indicated that the judge was aware the judgment would be read by the public and the press.

The comments add to the ongoing discussion surrounding the judgment, while any challenge to the court’s decisions remains subject to the appellate process.

The proceedings have also generated commentary about the number of BONI customers directly involved in the litigation and the regulatory challenges facing international banks.

An opinion published by The St. Kitts-Nevis Observer argued that the disputes involve only a small proportion of BONI’s reported customer accounts. It also raised questions about the age of some banking relationships and the changing compliance environment facing offshore financial institutions. Those arguments are the position of the opinion writer and are not independent findings of the court.

The wider debate includes issues such as enhanced due diligence, sanctions screening and beneficial-ownership requirements, as well as questions about how longstanding banking relationships should be assessed as regulatory standards evolve.

The Hamilton Reserve Bank proceedings represent another significant component of the omnibus judgment. The bank was ordered to make specified payments to named depositors by October 29, while the institution was also referred to relevant authorities for consideration of possible regulatory action.

The approximately US$85.1 million figure relates to claims addressed across the Hamilton Reserve Bank proceedings, and does not mean that every customer of the institution was involved in litigation.

For both institutions, the regulatory implications of the judgment remain subject to the applicable legal and regulatory processes. The September 15 judgment, together with the legal challenges and requests for clarification, continues to generate attention as the matters move forward.

The proceedings have placed renewed focus on the regulation of international banks in Nevis, the responsibilities of financial institutions operating within an increasingly demanding compliance environment, depositor protection, and the island’s international financial services sector.