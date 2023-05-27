His Excellency Ahmed Agil Al Khateeb Pays Courtesy Call on Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, May 26, 2023 [Press Secretary, PMO] – Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew received a courtesy call from His Excellency Ahmed Agil Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), and his delegation during the afternoon of Thursday 25th May.

Saudi Arabia delegation meets with Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Cabinet Ministers, and senior government officials.

Also at the meeting were the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis; Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs et. al; Hon. Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities et al; Hon. Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture et. al; Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable development et al; Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office; Mrs. Dorietta Fraites, Director of St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA), and Mr. Samuel Berridge, Senior Assistant Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.

His Excellency Ahmed Agil Al Khateeb came with a delegation of eight (8) which included Saja Alhoshan, Chief of Staff; Sultan Almusallam, Deputy Minister of Tourism for International Affairs; Faisal Alkahtani, Deputy CEO of Saudi Fund for Development; Mohammed Alshenqiti, Portfolio Manage/EXPO 2030 tea; Yazeed Almutairi, Director of Protocol; Abdulelah Allafi, Director of Logistics; and Meshari Almuhanna, Photographer.

His Excellency Al Khateeb has over 25 years of experience in investment and financial services, during which he established, managed, and restructured several governmental agencies and companies. He is known for his ability to lead institutional transformation and achieve future visions efficiently and effectively.He also serves his country as Chairman of Quality-of-Life Program Committee, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), Secretary General and Member of the Board of Directors of Diriyah Gate Development, Secretary General and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of New Jeddah Downtown, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tourism Development Fund, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority. During the meeting His Excellency discussed various prospects for investments and his desire to strengthen diplomatic relations. Prime Minister Dr. Drew outlined Saint Kitts and Nevis’ vision for becoming a sustainable island state and the need to build resilience in the various sectors, particularly energy and health. An invitation was extended from His Excellency Ahmed Agil Al Khateeb to Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and other senior Cabinet members for an official visit to Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the fifth largest country in Asia, second largest in the Arab world, and is the largest in the Middle East, in terms of land mass. Its territory encompasses the vast majority of the Arabian Peninsula. Further, it is the second largest member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), after Algeria, and the 14th largest country in the world. The country is known for global investments, as well as its citizens investments across the globe.