His Excellency Santiago De Wit Guzman, Apostolic Nuncio to the Antilles Episcopal Conference pays a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister on Corpus Christi

Castries, St. Lucia – Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre met with His Excellency Santiago De Wit Guzman, Apostolic Nuncio to the Antilles Episcopal Conference, on Corpus Christi, May 30th, 2024.

This courtesy call further strengthens the bonds of faith and cooperation between the Church and the state, paving the way for continued collaboration in fostering community development and spiritual growth.

His Excellency was accompanied by Fr. Josue Frederick Ilboudo, Nuntiature Attaché/Deputy Head of Mission, and Most Rev. Gabriel Malzaire, Archbishop of Castries.

During His Excellency Santiago De Wit Guzman’s visit to Saint Lucia, which spanned from May 25th to May 30th, 2024, he presented credentials to the Governor General. On Wednesday May 29th, 2024, His Excellency celebrated the Holy Mass at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Castries.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre wishes His Excellency safe travels as he departs Saint Lucia.