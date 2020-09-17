BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — His Holiness Pope Francis has congratulated the government and People of St. Kitts and Nevis for celebrating 37 years of independence.

In a congratulatory letter to Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL. D, His Holiness said:

“As St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates its National Day, I send cordial greetings to Your Excellency and your fellow citizens. In praying that all the people of the Federation will ever dwell in fraternal harmony and prosperity, I invoke upon the nation the abundant blessings of Almighty God.