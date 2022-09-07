Historic First: No Whiite Men Appointed to Top UK Cabinet Posts

Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed her new cabinet, hours after taking over at 10 Downing Street. For the first time none of the great offices of state is held by a white man, with Suella Braverman as home secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and James Cleverly as foreign secretary.
Here is a guide to the new faces and role changes.
Liz Truss’s cabinet
Liz TrussPrime Minister @trussliz
Liz Truss became prime minister on 6 September 2022, replacing Boris Johnson who was in post for slightly more than three years.
Thérèse CoffeyDeputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary @theresecoffey
Thérèse Coffey has been appointed health secretary, taking over from Stephen Barclay who had only been in the role for two months, and will also be deputy prime minister.
Kwasi KwartengChancellor @KwasiKwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng, a key ally of Liz Truss, has been appointed chancellor, replacing Nadhim Zahawi who only took the role after Rishi Sunak resigned in July.
James CleverlyForeign Secretary @JamesCleverly
James Cleverly has become foreign secretary, taking over the new prime minister’s former department.
Suella BravermanHome Secretary @SuellaBraverman
Suella Braverman is one of the big winners in Liz Truss’s first cabinet, replacing Priti Patel as home secretary.
Ben WallaceDefence Secretary @BWallaceMP
Ben Wallace remains defence secretary, a post he has held since July 2019 and in which he has earned praise for his response to the Ukraine crisis.
Nadhim ZahawiChancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster @nadhimzahawi
Nadhim Zahawi has been named chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – responsible for running the Cabinet Office, the department that supports the prime minister.
Simon ClarkeLevelling Up Secretary @SimonClarkeMP
Simon Clarke has been promoted to the full cabinet as levelling up, housing and communities secretary, taking over from Greg Clark, who replaced Michael Gove in July.
Jacob Rees-MoggBusiness Secretary @Jacob_Rees_Mogg
Jacob Rees-Mogg has been given the role of business secretary after being one of the first MPs to back Liz Truss for the leadership.
Kemi BadenochInternational Trade Secretary @KemiBadenoch
Kemi Badenoch has entered the cabinet as international trade secretary after surprising many by reaching the last four in the leadership contest.
Chloe SmithWork & Pensions Secretary @NorwichChloe
Chloe Smith replaces new Health Secretary Thérèse Coffey as work and pensions secretary.
Alok SharmaCOP26 President @AlokSharma_RDG
Alok Sharma will stay on as president for COP26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, working in the Cabinet Office.
Brandon LewisJustice Secretary @BrandonLewis
Brandon Lewis is in the cabinet for a third time, this time in the role of justice secretary, replacing Dominic Raab.
Kit MalthouseEducation Secretary @KitMalthouse
Kit Malthouse replaces new Foreign Secretary James Cleverly as education secretary.
Ranil JayawardenaEnvironment Secretary @ranil
Ranil Jayawardena has become environment secretary, taking over from George Eustice.
Anne-Marie TrevelyanTransport Secretary @annietrev
Anne-Marie Trevelyan has become transport secretary, replacing Grant Shapps.
Chris Heaton-HarrisSecretary of State for Northern Ireland @chhcalling
Chris Heaton-Harris has been promoted to the cabinet as Northern Ireland secretary, replacing Shailesh Vara who only took on the role in July.
Alister JackSecretary of State for Scotland
Alister Jack remains secretary of state for Scotland in Liz Truss’s first cabinet, a role he has held since Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019.
Robert BucklandSecretary of State for Wales @RobertBuckland
Robert Buckland remains secretary of state for Wales, continuing in the role he took on after Simon Hart’s resignation in July.
Penny MordauntLeader of the Commons @PennyMordaunt
Penny Mordaunt has returned to the cabinet as leader of the House of Commons, responsible for delivery of the government’s legislative programme, replacing Mark Spencer.
Lord TrueLeader of the Lords
Lord True has been named leader of the House of Lords, responsible for delivery of the government’s legislative programme in the Upper House.
Michelle DonelanCulture Secretary @michelledonelan
Michelle Donelan has been appointed culture secretary, giving her a second chance to make her mark in cabinet following her resignation two days into the job of education secretary in July.
Jake BerryMinister without portfolio @JakeBerry
Jake Berry has joined the cabinet as minister without portfolio and is also Conservative party chairman, responsible for party administration and campaigning, replacing Andrew Stephenson.
Wendy MortonChief Whip @morton_wendy
Wendy Morton has been appointed chief whip, responsible for party discipline and ensuring Conservative MPs vote along party lines, and will attend cabinet.
Chris PhilpChief Secretary to the Treasury @CPhilpOfficial
Chris Philp has been appointed chief secretary to the Treasury, attending cabinet, and takes over from new Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke.
Michael EllisAttorney General @Michael_Ellis1
Michael Ellis has been appointed attorney general – the chief legal adviser to the government – and can attend cabinet.
Edward ArgarPaymaster General
Edward Argar will attend cabinet after being named paymaster general and Cabinet Office minister, replacing new Attorney General Michael Ellis.
Vicky FordMinister for Development @vickyford
Vicky Ford has become development minister at the Foreign Office and will attend cabinet.
Tom TugendhatMinister for Security @TomTugendhat
Tom Tugendhat will attend cabinet as security minister in the Home Office, after reaching the final five in the Conservative leadership race before endorsing Liz Truss.
James HeappeyMinister for the Armed Forces and Veterans @JSHeappey
James Heappey will be minister for the armed forces and veterans in the Ministry of Defence.
Graham StuartMinister for Climate @grahamstuart
Graham Stuart has become climate minister in the business department and will also attend cabinet.