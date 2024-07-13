Historic Investment Gateway Summit Now Underway, Paving The Way For A Brighter Future In St. Kitts And Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis is hosting a large number of economic citizens, investors and industry leaders who are here for the staging of the July 10-14 historic Investment Gateway Summit, a premier event that affords the opportunity for networking and the building of meaningful connections towards the goal of shaping the future of investment and development in the Federation.

This unique five-day event, being held under the theme Connect, Collaborate and Celebrate, features high-level panel discussions where a range of topics, including investing in technologies for enhancing food production and security, energy and resource management, and strategies for effective due diligence and risk management will be discussed. Vital networking sessions are also planned to facilitate knowledge sharing and foster the building of lasting partnerships.

In his keynote address at the opening ceremony on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, reminded attendees of the critical role the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has played in developing the country. As such, Prime Minister Drew said significant restructuring of the programme was initiated by his administration to enhance its integrity and effectiveness going forward.

The restructuring process included the enactment of new regulations that saw, among other things, the introduction of a Board of Governors to oversee the operations of the CBI Unit and the establishment of a Technical Committee to review files and advise the relevant Minister. The government also made a special effort to criminalise the practice of underselling in the CBI programme.

“These reforms demonstrate our steadfast commitment to good governance and the sustainable transformation of our Citizenship by Investment Programme. We are resolutely dedicated to preserving the integrity of our programme and upholding our esteemed reputation in the international community. Our focus remains on sustainability, good governance, and economic growth, ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis remains a premier destination for investment,” said Prime Minister Drew.

Notwithstanding the significance of the CBI to the nation’s development, the Dr. Drew-led Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is actively diversifying the Federation’s economy as part of its mandate to transform St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state.

Dr. Drew said the July 10-14 Investment Gateway Summit will greatly assist in this regard.

“Over the next five days, you will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, collaborate on innovative projects, and celebrate the achievements of our nation,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said. “This summit is not just about business; it is about forging lasting relationships and creating a shared legacy of prosperity. As we move forward, I invite you, our esteemed investors, to join us on this journey.”

In addition to the panel discussions, the visiting attendees will have the opportunity to experience the natural beauty and cultural richness of St. Kitts and Nevis through island tours on the scenic railway and a visit to the historic Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park. A day of celebration and excursion on the sister island of Nevis is also part of the summit’s packed agenda.