Historic State Banquet Marks New Era Of Cooperation Between The Republic Of China (Taiwan) and St. Kitts And Nevis

Taipei, Taiwan – The first State Banquet hosted by Taiwan since the inauguration of President, His Excellency Lai Ching-te, was held in honour of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew. The grand event, held at the Presidential Office in Taipei on Monday, June 24, 2024, celebrated the robust and enduring friendship between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Drew, accompanied by other members of his delegation including Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley; Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rt. Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, and Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) Sherema Matthew, expressed his profound gratitude.

“This State Banquet, in our honour, commemorates not only our enduring friendship but a celebration of the voice of the people of Taiwan who have elected you to serve at this time,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

The banquet underscored the deep respect and camaraderie between the two nations. Prime Minister Drew highlighted the significant history of cooperation and mutual support.

“Our diplomatic relations, established shortly after we gained Independence from Great Britain in 1983, represent over forty years of solid, meaningful engagement buttressed by tangible and practical cooperation,” he noted.

President Lai also emphasised the importance of the visit, framing it as a pledge to continue collaborative efforts for the prosperity of both nations. The event featured local music from St. Kitts and Nevis and a menu showcasing the rich culinary traditions of Taiwan, further solidifying the bond between both islands.

During the banquet, Prime Minister Drew introduced the members of his delegation, highlighting their roles in enhancing bilateral ties. He reiterated his government’s commitment to further strengthening the friendship and cooperation that has been built over the past four decades, especially in areas such as renewable energy, technological innovation, and sustainable agriculture.

Prime Minister Drew’s heartfelt remarks, and those of President Lai, as well as the celebratory atmosphere of the banquet underscored a shared vision for a prosperous and sustainable future, marking a significant milestone in the relationship between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis.