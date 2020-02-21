History and Heritage Month, celebrated in St. Kitts and Nevis annually in February, was created to educate the population on the Federation’s past and the rich culture of its people, said Percival Hanley, Chairman of the History and Heritage Committee, during his appearance on “Working for You” on Wednesday.

“This was started roughly 15 years ago by Sir Probyn Innis, who was then the President of the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society. Sir Probyn thought it was necessary to highlight, educate and bring awareness to our population about our history and heritage and therefore, he thought of the idea of history and heritage week,” he said, noting the role of the former Governor and well-known historian in the creation of the celebration.

This year’s celebration, emphasizing the theme “The Life We Lived; The People We Have Become,”was declared open by the Honourable Shawn Richards, Minister of Education and Culture, Jan. 30.

Initially the celebrations lasted for a week, but because the activities began to grow in content, it was more desirable to spread it over a longer period and to leave it as a month of activities rather than a week, according to the chairman.

History and Heritage Month features outreach activities held by various organizations including the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society, Department of Culture, and Ministry of Education, the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society, the St. Christopher National Trust and other partner agencies.

Activities for History and Heritage Month 2020 include the launch of a Library Book Display and a National Trust Exhibition, a panel discussion, a hike, a Primary School quiz and a Cultural Fair and Exhibition are designed to provide a space to teach and learn about the Federation’s heritage and history and to inspire greater patriotism.

The Sir Probyn Innis Memorial Lecture 2020 at the UWI Open Campus in St. Kitts and in Nevis takes place Thursday. In Nevis, there will also be an Evening of the Arts on Saturday at Alexander Hamilton House Grounds, and Heritage Day on Saturday as well, which will include Coconut Walk/New River Tour and Story Telling.