The actual date of a significant event may fade from our memories, but most people can vividly recall what they were doing and where they were when the significant event took place. Not to worry, the date is always researchable, but the personal experience is not.

So where were you when Kamala Harris was nominated to contest the US election in November? And what were your emotions like?

The significance of the nomination of Mrs. Emhoff nee Harris is well documented: woman, coloured, American born of immigrant parents (Jamaican and Indian). She has the real possibility of making even more history if she becomes elected; and if elected, would have a clear pathway to the Presidency of the United States. Imagine that!

The Biden Harris ticket of the Democrats have a better than average chance of winning is evident from the polls, clearly, and from the flurry of negativity that immediately emanated from the White House and the Republican Party.

Should the ticket prevail, the 45th President of the United States, history will record that the 45th President of the sandwiched between a 44th President who was of colour, and a 49th Vice President who is of colour. If nothing else, this underscores the value of immigration to the United States, and behoves the country to engage in a more dispassionate discussion on the issue.

The Biden selection of a person of colour brought to the forefront the fact that the US is browning, as population growth slows among whites. Research has shown that non-whites now make up a majority of kindergartners; by 2044, no one racial group will be a majority in the country. Thus, “brown” people will and must rise to leadership positions as a matter of course.

History was also made here in the Federation with the appointment of Senator the Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke to the Opposition benches. She was not known as an overt activist, and it showed in her maiden speech. In fact, her speech was memorable – and historical – in what it said yes, but more so in what it didn’t say and how calmly it was presented. Maybe, just maybe, this is the turning point that the St Kitts Nevis Labour Party and the Federation needs in our representatives. Is it significant too that she, like party leaders Bradshaw and Douglas before her, hail from St Paul?

Whatever is the case, the Observer wishes both women much and continued success in their political careers. Both have an excellent opportunity to shatter the glass ceiling barrier. May they both help to usher in a gentler, more caring, post covid society. And keep both dates in your memory.