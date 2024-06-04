History Maker: Mikyle Louis St. Kitts’ first to earn Windies Selection

- Advertisement -

Mikyle Louis: First Kittitian to Earn West Indies Test Selection for England Tour

In a historic moment for cricket enthusiast in St. Kitts , Mikyle Louis has now officially been named in the West Indies Test squad for the upcoming three-Test Richards Botham series against England. The Squad was announced Tuesday afternoon.

The series, commencing at Lord’s on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, will mark the first time a player from St. Kitts has made it into the West Indies Test side.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel unveiled the 15-member squad with 23-year-old Louis, a former West Indies U19 International, earning his first international selection.

Louis’ impressive debut First Class season for the Leeward Island Hurricanes, where he scored 682 runs at an average of 48.71, caught the selectors’ attention and earned him a spot on the team. Should he take to the field, Louis will make history by becoming the first Kittitian to don the iconic Maroon test cap.

The West Indies team, led by Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Vice-Captain Alzarri Joseph, will arrive in England on June 23 for a preparatory training camp at Tonbridge School. The team will also play a four-day warm-up match at Beckingham starting on July 4, in readiness for the series.

CWI Lead Selector, the Most Honorable Dr. Desmond Haynes, expressed confidence in Louis and the squad’s overall composition:

“The squad has been shaped with both experience and emerging talent, ensuring a strong balance as we face the challenge of playing in English conditions. Mikyle Louis has earned his place through consistent performances and hard work. We are confident that this blend of seasoned players and emerging faces will perform admirably against England.”

Louis joins a squad that includes the returning fast bowler Jayden Seales, who missed the last series against Australia due to injury, and experienced all-rounder Jason Holder, who has rejoined the team after being unavailable for the previous tour. The squad also features:

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)

Alick Athanaze

Joshua Da Silva

Jason Holder

Kavem Hodge

Tevin Imlach

Alzarri Joseph (Vice-Captain)

Shamar Joseph

Mikyle Louis

Zachary McCaskie

Kirk McKenzie

Gudakesh Motie

Kemar Roach

Jayden Seales

Kevin Sinclair

Supporting the players is a dedicated management unit led by Head Coach Andre Coley, along with Team Manager Rawl Lewis and Assistant Coaches Jimmy Adams, Rayon Griffith, and Shaun Tait.

The West Indies, current holders of the Richards Botham Trophy following their 1-0 home Test series win in March 2022, will aim to defend their title in this historic rivalry that dates back to 1928. The squad’s last Test match was a triumphant victory in Australia earlier this year, and all selected players have since participated in the West Indies Championship, which concluded in April with the Guyana Harpy Eagles emerging as champions.

Additionally, 19-year-old fast bowler Isai Thorne will travel with the squad as a development player, following an impressive debut First Class season.