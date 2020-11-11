BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– The staff at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) in St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to rehabilitating inmates so they can lead productive lives and not return to prison upon release, according to Terrence James, Commissioner of Corrections at HMP.

“Our job as prison staff members is to train individuals when they come into the prison so that they will go out as a different individual,” said James. “There is a high record in St. Kitts and Nevis when the same set of people are repeatedly prosecuted, which is termed recidivism.

“We have taken it up that the rehabilitation programme in the prison must take root so that when inmates come into the prison that when discharged, they are discharged as a different individual,” he said.

Several programmes were implemented at HMP to rehabilitate inmates. These include secondary and tertiary level classes; vehicle mechanics; welding; building construction; tailoring; agriculture; art and craft; mentoring; counselling; conflict resolution; religious instruction; welfare assistance and substance abuse disorder, as well as behavioural therapy. There is also the popular RGI Prison Band.

“The one that tops all these is the educational programme, which we have been having for almost four years now, during which the prisoners have the opportunity to teach civilians,” said Principal Officer at HMP, Virgil Hodge. “We have that programme taking place at the Maurice Hillier Memorial School, during which prisoners go out and teach most of the subject areas to civilians.”

Mrs. Hodge said it is important for the public to know and understand that positive things happen at the prison. “It is not all bad and negative. There are some positive things coming out of the prison because of our rehabilitation programme.”