Hodge: JOW Primary School Fire a huge set back

The Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineaux suffered from a massive fire last evening.

Hundreds from the community were on hand to witness as Fire and Rescue Services scrambled to salvage as much of the facility as possible.

On Friday, Parliamentary representative for the area and Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris visited the site with the Attorney General and Acting Minister of Education Vincent Byron Jr along with teachers and staff of the school.

On Saturday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education William Vincent Hodge said they were alerted last evening the school was on fire.

“This has been a tragedy, it has set us back many years.”

He said the schools have been one of the best-kept schools in the country.

“The buildings had been well maintained and cleaned the lawns manicured and well kept it is for us a painful experience.”

Hodge added the immediate task is to ensure teaching and learning continues.

“We have made some initial plans which will be discussed with the parents and me made on Sunday.”

He said before however plans will be discussed with teachers on Saturday.

Hodge revealed that investigations are being carried out and will have the outcome of it will be determined shortly as to whether it was electrical or arson.

He also thanked the community and the public for their support.