Holland America Line Teams Up With Vital Choice® To Bring Vacation Flavors Home

SEATTLE, Wash. – Holland America Line is building on its groundbreaking global fresh fish program by joining Vital Choice® in a collaboration that will have guests enjoying the same fresh fish cuisine recipes at sea and at home. Vital Choice , the trusted source for premium wild-caught fish and seafood, shares Holland America Line’s commitment to serving fish that is flavorful and responsibly sourced.

Holland America guests can now enjoy 3 Vital Choice fish-inspired dishes developed by the cruise line’s chefs at home.

Guests will be able to enjoy three Vital Choice-inspired dishes developed by Holland America Line chefs at home. Shoppers can order three fish varieties online or through the Vital Choice and Harry & David catalogues to prepare with a Holland America Line recipe in their own kitchen: Wild Alaska Halibut, Wild Pacific King Salmon and Wild Chilean Sea Bass. Guests also will be able to enjoy the three Vital Choice-inspired dishes while sailing onboard in the Caribbean and Alaska.

“Holland America Line and Vital Choice share the belief that fish should taste great and be sustainably sourced, making this an ideal collaboration for our guests and Vital Choice customers,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services for Holland America Line. “Our team of chefs developed recipes that perfectly highlight the varieties of fish we will serve in Lido Market and are featured in the Vital Choice catalogue, and we look forward to debuting the dishes on board.”

The collaboration and recipes will be promoted on board, through the Vital Choice and Harry & David catalogues, online, through social media and e-mail marketing. Kicking off this month, Holland America Line guests on the six ships in the Caribbean will be able to select a Gold Gala Pan-Seared Sea Bass dish in Lido Market. When the Alaska season resumes with six ships in April, Pacific Halibut with Lime Tarragon Aioli, and Alaska Grilled King Salmon Filet with Capers and Dill entrees will be added to the Lido markets. The fresh fish dishes at Lido Market are complimentary for all guests.

“With Holland America Line, and through exceptional cuisine, we’re furthering our vision to inspire more expression, connection, and celebration,” said Joseph Rowland, group president, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. “By uniting our dedication to high-quality, sustainably sourced fish and innovative recipes, we’re fostering connections and creating memorable culinary experiences for all to enjoy, whether they’re cruising or savoring at home.”

The Wild Alaska Halibut, Wild Pacific King Salmon and Wild Chilean Sea Bass are available for purchase in 4- or 6-ounce options, with the choice of six, 12 or 24 portions. Recipes for the Seared King Salmon and Broiled Halibut are featured in the catalogue, and all recipes will be on VitalChoice.com, so home chefs can recreate the delicious dishes in their own kitchen.

Holland America Line’s Fresh Fish Program

Teaming up with Vital Choice comes after Holland America Line recently announced a new fresh fish program that engages a global network of 60 ports to source and serve 80 types of fresh fish on board in all restaurants. Guests will find fresh fish and ingredients native to various regions where the ships are sailing, yielding destination-inspired menus.

The program also includes daily fresh fish specials and a planned expansion of the cruise line’s “Savor My Catch” excursion where guests can catch fish that is then prepared and served by chefs on board.