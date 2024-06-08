Holland America Line’s Eurodam Featured On Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ Airing June 12

- Advertisement -

Seattle, Washington – Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program will be in the spotlight next week as the Emmy-, James Beard-, and Critics’ Choice Award-winning Bravo series, “Top Chef” airs from on board Eurodam in the Caribbean. The episode, scheduled to broadcast Wednesday, June 12 on Bravo, will feature a special appearance by Holland America Line’s Fresh Fish Ambassador, Chef Masaharu Morimoto.

The collaboration is part of Holland America’s partnership with the show’s 21st season and represents the first time “Top Chef” filmed the series finale in the Caribbean on a cruise ship. The June 12 episode will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The high seas episode unites Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program with the show’s penultimate elimination challenge. While aboard Eurodam, the final four “cheftestants” will receive a surprise visit from Chef Morimoto before preparing an eight-course fish tasting menu for the judges and a table of experts. The winner of the penultimate elimination challenge will receive a $10,000 cash prize, as well as a 10-day cruise anywhere Holland America Line sails to.

“We are highly focused on providing our guests with exceptional culinary experiences, and teaming up with Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ is an incredible opportunity to not only bring attention to our Global Fresh Fish Program, but to give a glimpse into cruising,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. “It was exciting to bring Chef Morimoto on Eurodam to prepare a meal for the cheftestants and showcase some of his dishes we serve on board.”

During his visit, Chef Morimoto will prepare a meal for the cheftestants, including the Halibut XO — a dish he created especially for Holland America Line that is available fleetwide on the Dining Room menu.

“For two decades, Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ has united fans over a love for food, travel and culture. And throughout the show’s iconic legacy, we’ve been collaborating with brands to elevate each season of the award-winning culinary competition,” said Jamie Cutburth, Executive Vice President, Creative Partnerships, Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “This incredible collaboration with Holland America Line will deliver a unique opportunity for fans to see the final four cheftestants get a taste of vacation and fresh fish as they make their journey to see who earns the title of ‘Top Chef.'”

Holland America Line guests who want a full Morimoto experience can dine at Morimoto By Sea, the chef’s namesake specialty restaurant aboard Nieuw Amsterdam, or one of the pop-up experiences on the remainder of the fleet. The menu is an array of artfully presented dishes and beverages created by Chef Morimoto in a multi-course dinner experience that celebrates the fresh fish program.

Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program

The integration within this season of “Top Chef” is another exciting component of Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program, which strengthens the cruise line’s commitment to serving the highest-quality seafood that is sourced sustainably. The pioneering initiative engages a global network of 60 ports to source and serve 80 types of fresh fish from port to plate in less than 48 hours, in all restaurants on board.

Holland America Line recently became the first global cruise line to receive both Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council certifications. Holland America Line also is the first cruise line to serve 100% fresh, certified sustainable and traceable wild Alaska seafood on board its ships in Alaska through its Responsible Fisheries Management certification.

