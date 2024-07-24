Holland America Line’s Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Morimoto To Join Guests On ‘Majestic Japan’ Cruise And Visit His Hometown

- Advertisement -

Seattle, Washington

– Guests cruising on Holland America Line’s “Majestic Japan” Legendary Voyage are in for an exclusive experience when Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Masaharu Morimoto joins Westerdam to visit his hometown of Hiroshima, Japan. Chef Morimoto will be on board a portion of the 53-day cruise from Sept. 24–30, 2024, offering special experiences, a culinary demonstration and a “Coffee Chat” where guests will get to know the chef in a more intimate environment.

A highlight of Chef Morimoto’s time on board will be three Morimoto By Sea pop-ups dinners in Pinnacle Grill where guests will have up-close access to the Chef while they dine. Morimoto By Sea — a stand-alone venue on Nieuw Amsterdam and a pop-up on the remaining 10 ships in the fleet — is a multi-course dinner with signature dishes created by Chef Morimoto that celebrate Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program. Other guest experiences with Chef Morimoto are still being planned.

“Having Chef Morimoto cruise with us is an experience that our guests will never forget. Learning from such a renowned expert and hearing about his background while visiting his homeland is a perfect way to bring more of Japan on board,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food and beverage division for Holland America Line. “Throughout the Majestic Japan cruise, our guests also will get to sample some incredible local fish that we feature on our menus as part of our Global Fresh Fish program. The dishes are a wonderful way to showcase the destinations for our guests.”

“I am excited to sail on board a Holland America Line cruise that puts such a deep focus on my home country of Japan, its unique local ingredients and visits my hometown,” said Chef Morimoto. “To be able to share my passion for fresh fish while visiting a place that means so much to me will be memorable for not only the ship’s guests but for me personally.”

‘Majestic Japan’ Legendary Voyage

Departing Sept. 1, 2024, the 53-day ‘Majestic Japan’ Legendary Voyage aboard Westerdam sets sail for Alaska, Japan and Hawaii, roundtrip from Seattle, Washington. The journey visits 21 total ports and extensively explores the beauty of Japan during the fall months with 13 calls throughout the country. Overnight visits include Yokohama (Tokyo) and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Chef Morimoto will embark Westerdam Sept. 24 at Osaka and sail to Kochi, Sakaiminato and Toyama before debarking at Kanazawa Sept. 30. The ship will visit the chef’s hometown of Hiroshima Sept. 26.

The three options for guests to book while Chef Morimoto is sailing are:

53-days (full cruise), roundtrip Seattle, Sept. 1 — Oct. 24, 2024.

51-days (full cruise), Vancouver, Canada, to Seattle, Sept. 3 — Oct. 24, 2024.

34-days (segment), Yokohama (Tokyo) to Seattle, Sept. 21 — Oct. 24, 2024.

A fourth bookable segment, prior to the chef’s visit, is a 19-day segment from Seattle to Yokohama, from Sept. 1 to 21.

Morimoto By Sea Stand Alone Restaurant and Pop-Up Experience

Whether at the stand-alone venue on Nieuw Amsterdam or at a pop-up experience in Tamarind or Pinnacle Grill, Morimoto By Sea’s menu of artfully presented dishes and beverages features inspired cuisine for a broad range of palates. The dishes served at Morimoto By Sea — and all seafood offerings across Holland America Line’s fleet — are sourced from a global network of ports to serve fresh fish on board.

The experience, offered for a cover charge, includes a multi-course menu, along with Chef Morimoto’s exclusive alcoholic beverages that complement his dishes.

Global Fresh Fish Program

Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program is pioneering initiative that engages a global network of 60 ports to source and serve 80 types of fresh fish — from port to plate in less than 48 hours — in all restaurants on board. Guests can find fresh fish and ingredients native to various regions where the ships sail, yielding destination-inspired menus and local specialties that tell the story of each itinerary through cuisine.

Under the Fresh Fish program, Holland America Line is the first cruise line to receive both Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council certifications, underscoring the brand’s commitment to serving guests the highest quality seafood that is wild-caught or originates from a responsible farm or sustainable fishery. Holland America Line also serves 100% fresh, certified, sustainable and traceable wild Alaska seafood on board its six ships in Alaska through its Responsible Fisheries Management certification.

Cruise-only fares for the full 53-day Majestic Japan cruise begin at $7,894 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are now included in all cruise fares.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

