Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have completed one of the most unlikely takeovers in sport after finalising terms to buy non-league Welsh football club Wrexham.

Reynolds and McElhenney have acquired 100 percent control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust, making a £2 million ($2.76 million) investment in the club under the terms of the deal.

In a statement issued by the Supporters Trust, the actors said funds will be made available immediately and “first-team player identification will be a priority”.

Further money will be spent to enhance the women’s football programme, community initiatives and the Racecourse Ground.

“It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC,” a statement from Reynolds and McElhenney said.

“Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.”

A statement from the WST welcome the arrival of their famous new owners: “The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of Wrexham AFC to RR McReynolds LLC.