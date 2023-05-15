Holness Welcomes UN Secretary-General on 2 Day Visit

Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres is now in the island on a two-day working visit for what Prime Minister Andrew Holness has described as important discussions.

The UN secretary-general arrived in the island yesterday afternoon and leaves today.

Holness and Guterres will hold bilateral talks on several issues including Jamaica’s lead role in mediating the situation in Haiti and how to involve the international community.

The two leaders will also discuss the impact of the climate crisis in the Caribbean and the upcoming midterm review of the global framework for disaster risk reduction.

Jamaica’s leadership in efforts to reform the global financial architecture so that developing countries, including middle-income countries, can restructure and sustainably manage debt as well as technology and finance at affordable rates to invest in growth inclusive sustainable development will also be on the agenda.

“We are pleased that the secretary-general will visit at the pivotal juncture. I look forward to the engagements and fruitful discussion on critical matters which Jamaica stands ready to be a critical partner,” said Holness.

Jamaica and Canada are co-chairs of the Group of Friends of SDG Financing and co-convenor of the secretary-general’s Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond initiative.