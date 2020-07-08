Hon. Anthony Michael Perkins returned as Speaker of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly and Dr. Bernicia Nisbett was administered the Oath of Allegiance as Deputy Speaker of the House on July 8 in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

The event took place in during the historic Sitting of Parliament at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. The Honourable Anthony Michael Perkins was returned as Speaker of the National Assembly in St. Kitts and Nevis for the second term of the Team Unity Government.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson read The Proclamation summoning the opening of the National Assembly. The election of the Speaker, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris followed. Dr. Harris then nominated the Honourable Michael Perkins and it was seconded by the Honourable Mark Brantley, Parliamentary Representative for Nevis Nine.

Mrs. Boddie-Thompson administered the Oath of Allegiance to the Honourable Speaker, who swore to be faithful and to bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, her heirs and successors according to law.

The Honourable Anthony Michael Perkins was first elected to the post on June 30, 2016, after serving as Deputy Speaker.

Equally important, Deputy Speaker of the House Dr. Bernicia Nisbett who was administered the Oath of Allegiance. She was nominated by Prime Minister Harris and seconded by the Honourable Shawn Richards, Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Five.

Dr. Nisbett, a resident of Saddlers village, was sworn in as the newest Senator in the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday, July 07, 2020, at Government House. During a brief ceremony hosted by His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton at Government House, Resident Judge His Lordship Trevor Ward QC administered the Oaths of Allegiance and Office to Dr. Nisbett.