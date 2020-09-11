CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The work of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force in managing the spread of the virus on the island has been commended by Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health.

Premier Brantley, at a recent handing over ceremony of 100,000 disposable face masks to the Ministry of Health from the Medical University of the Americas (MUA), credited Task Force Chairperson Dr. Judy Nisbett and her team for their pivotal role in keeping Nevis COVID-19 free.

“Dr. Judy Nisbett has headed our Nevis COVID-19 Task Force with distinction,” said Hon, Brantley. “I believe that Nevis, among all the Caribbean, continues to shine as an example of how we have managed the COVID-19 pandemic in an effective way.

“I think it speaks to her hard work, that of Mr. Dyer, the other members, and the work that happens at the Emergency Operating Centre where they have been operating for the past several months.”

The Premier noted that after initially recording four cases, Nevis has not had any cases of COVID-19 since April 7, something for which the populace should be grateful and proud of.

“The work of so many on the frontline, led by the COVID-19 Task Force, I think has done wonders for the island of Nevis,” said Brantley. “When we look around the region and the rest of the world what’s happening, that is in fact a signal achievement for an island this small.

“The approach the NIA took in the way its stakeholders managed the spread of the virus, demonstrates the seriousness with which the government has treated COVID-19 from the onset.

“We have done a good job so far in managing the spread of COVID-19, and we will continue to be serious about our approach in relation to combatting this pandemic.

“We continue as a government to think how we can partner with our public to ensure that we have compliance with our COVID-19 regulations, so that our citizens, visitors and all who call Nevis home, we can keep them safe,” he stated.

The members of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force are:

Dr. Nisbett, Chairperson; Mr. Brian Dyer, Deputy Chair and Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD); Mr. Lyndon David Superintendent of Police and Officer-in-charge of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Nevis Division; Mr. Huey Sargeant, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Department of Marine and Natural Resources; Mr. Cynric Carey, Deputy Comptroller of Customs; Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principle Education Officer in the Department of Education; Mrs. Nadine Carty Caines, Coordinator of the Health Promotion Unit; Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer of the Nevis Tourism Authority; Mr. Oral Brandy, General Manager of the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA); and Ms. Paulette Bartlette, Senior Immigration Officer.