CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs for St. Kitts and Nevis led a delegation of CARICOM Foreign Ministers to the inaugural Meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)-Canada Foreign Ministers’ Group, held virtually on February 19.

According to Hon. Brantley, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery and inclusive growth will feature in the discussions during the summit.

“Canada has been a good friend to the region over all these years and today we are convening, Foreign Ministers in the region, with the Foreign Minister of Canada, Honorable Marc Garneau.

“The idea will be to discuss matters in this COVID environment as to recovery, air travel, and various issues such as our vulnerability index, and availability of vaccines,” said Brantley. “I am the lead spokesperson for CARICOM on one of the categories which looks to the impact of COVID-19 and we are hopeful that through this dialogue we can strengthen relations with Canada and ensure that moving forward CARICOM and Canada continue to be steadfast friends.”

The Foreign Minister said that the regional group is hopeful for positive outcomes from the high-level meeting as Canada has shown its willingness to re-engage with the region and strengthen its co-operation with CARICOM.

According to the CARICOM Secretariat, the establishment of the CARICOM-Canada Foreign Ministers’ Group will provide the parties with an institutionalized framework to discuss on a regular basis their shared priorities at the ministerial level.