Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke Reinforces Government’s Commitment To A Cleaner St. Kitts And Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Senator, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, has reinforced the government’s commitment to a cleaner St. Kitts and Nevis during the first day of the 2024 Budget Debate on December 14, 2023, in the National Assembly.

This pledge is the driving force behind the government’s Community Cleanse initiative. It entails residents placing their bulky waste items next to their garbage bins on their regular garbage collection days. Special trucks will follow the usual collection routes to pick up this bulky waste, in addition to regular garbage trucks.

The 2nd Annual Community Cleanse, which commenced on December 04 and concludes on December 15, builds upon the success of the first Community Cleanse in December 2022.

According to Dr. Clarke, the ongoing Community Cleanse project has already seen an investment of half a million dollars in cleaning efforts. This move, she said, aligns with the government’s dedication to not only improve environmental health but also strengthen the economy and enhance personal health through cleanliness.

The Senator also called for greater awareness and responsibility in waste management, emphasizing the need for waste separation, reduced consumerism, and corporate responsibility.

“We want people to be a bit more garbage conscious. For our personal health, we have to keep the country clean,” said Dr. Clarke. “I will end here on the garbage cleanse by reminding the businesses in Basseterre especially close to the Independence Square area to exercise some corporate consciousness and be mindful of dumping your weekend garbage in the Independence Square garbage collection bins. It is wrong and unconscionable.”

Senator Dr. Clarke said that the Community Cleanse is more than just a cleanup effort; it represents a shift towards sustainable living and environmental stewardship in St. Kitts and Nevis, adding that the government remains committed to this transformative journey, ensuring a cleaner and healthier future for all citizens and residents.

Minister Clarke highlighted the collaborative efforts are made possible by the support of the Cabinet, including teams from the Department of Environmental Health, the ELEVATE Programme, and the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP). This coordinated approach is vital for the successful cleanup of the nation.