CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– Students of the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School in Gingerland received school supplies on September 24 from Parliamentary Representative for St. George’s Parish Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth and Community Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

Hon. Evelyn presented the entire student population with books, pencils and other learning tools. He said this was the fulfilment of a commitment he made to the school’s management in 2019.

“Last year, I would have visited the school and promised that at the beginning of each school year, I will come to the school for a brief visit to interact with the teachers and students and give them some encouragement,” said Evelyn during a brief ceremony on the school campus. “I’ve come this year with gifts that all 177 students of the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School will benefit from.”

Evelyn presented the stationery to Shefton Liburd, Education Officer with responsibility for the school, who in turn handed them over to the school’s principal Ms. Barbara Hendrickson.

The principal thanked Evelyn for making the timely and welcomed donation of school supplies.

“As long as there is school there will always be a need for books and pencils, pens and rulers,” said Ms. Hendrickson. “On behalf of the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School, I want to express heartfelt gratitude for this very kind and meaningful gesture. Of course we are going to put the supplies to very good use.”

Evelyn said he hopes to make a similar presentation to the Gingerland Secondary School, in the near future.

