CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The level of interest Nevis youth are sowing in parliamentary politics is very encouraging according to Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The first Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) Youth Arm election was held Aug. 6. Jermaine Arthurton was elected CCM president; Zidan Wilkin, vice president; Catherine Seabrookes, secretary; Chris Clarke, treasurer; and Nykeisha Henry, public relations officer.

Coming off his successful bid for leadership of the youth organization, Arthurton said as president, working in conjunction with the government, he will create exciting ways to bring to the fore the issues facing youths.

The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) Youth Arm, which was revived in 2006, is headed by President Saneldo Willett. The other executive members are Ann Bussue, vice president; Lakia Prentis, secretary; Mikelsea Scarborough, treasurer; and Warren Nisbett, public relations officer.

Commenting on the establishment of the CCM Youth Arm, Willett commended those who offered up themselves to work on behalf of Nevis youth.

“I wish those who are successful are ready to work assiduously towards the empowerment of our youths,” said Willett. “To those who are unsuccessful, do not be discouraged! You are still winners! Work closely with those who are elected and share your ideas. They are all valuable.”

Hon. Evelyn highlighted the importance of the youth having input in the government’s development agenda.

“I am truly heartened and overwhelmed by the level of political interest that has been shown by our young people,” said Evelyn. “I always believe that it’s important for young persons to get involved in politics, and do so at an early age.

“Of course the young people are the future. It is important that they have a voice, and that we as a government listen to them. It is important that we hear their ideas in terms of shaping our plans and policies for Nevis and for the nation.”

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, shared similar sentiment, saying he looks forward to the youths’ continued ideas and energy as NIA works with them for the advancement of Nevis.