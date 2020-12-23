BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — It is illegal to dump waste outside of an official waste station, as well as litter the streets and other surrounding areas, because such practices cause great environmental issues and harm to human health. In light of this, Minister of Environment, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, issued a warning to anyone involved in the illicit acts.



“We can do better. We need to exhibit more national pride. We need a change of attitude when it comes to littering,” said Hon. Evelyn during the Budget Debate on December 18. “I hope that in the future we can have our litter wardens activated and they can work to charge people when they litter.”

“People must treat government and public properties like their own. If you are not going to litter your home, why litter the streets? Why are you going to litter the beaches? Treat it like your own.”

Minister Evelyn cautioned bus drivers and encouraged them to encourage their passengers not to litter.

“I want to make a special appeal to the bus drivers,” said Evelyn. “When you have passengers, don’t let them throw any bottles out of the window. When you are driving on the road and are drinking water don’t just throw the bottle outside. Keep the bottle in your vehicle until you get home or to a garbage bin.”

He said that as a tourist destination, the public must always take pride in their country and ensure that it is kept clean at all times.

“We are a tourist destination,” he said. “I want the time to come when St. Kitts and Nevis can be the cleanest destination in the region and the world. If we want to have a healthy destination, we must have a clean destination and so I am making this appeal now. Everything that we do, every decision we make hinges on the environment is going to affect the environment whether positively or negatively, we want to live in a destination that is healthy.”

The minister added that the ministry will champion the cause to ensure that the illegal dumping and littering comes to an end. He said that in 2021, the ministry will continue to dialogue with key stakeholders and the general public regarding the environment and the way forward.