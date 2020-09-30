BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The need for safety as St. Kitts and Nevis again prepares to open its borders to tourism amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic has been underscored by Minister with responsibility for Tourism, Transport and Ports, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, in an address to commemorate World Tourism Day.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) celebrates World Tourism Day on September 27 every year, Minister Grant quoted the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres saying that “a safe return to travel is essential.”

“It is essential that we follow the health and safety protocols of hand washing and sanitizing, social distancing and mask wearing as we again welcome visitors to our shores,” Hon. Grant said. “We must ensure that our citizens, residents and visitors are safe as we resume tourism and again offer the renowned Kittitian and Nevisian hospitality to the world.”

“We look forward to the return of visitors to the Federation,” said Grant. “We recognize that tourism is also one of the fastest-growing and most resilient socio-economic sectors of our time. It offers immense opportunities for economic development and revitalization. As we have seen here, it can be a powerful incentive for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Grant highlighted that the tourism sector, which employs one in every 10 persons world-wide is the sector most impacted by the pandemic. Restrictions on travel and the subsequent drop in demand results in job losses, and salary cuts. It also results in the closing of small businesses, including restaurants, hotels, tour companies, bed and breakfasts, taxi, and transportation companies.